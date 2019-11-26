Appleton participates in Small Business Saturday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Nearly 100 Appleton businesses are participating in Small Business Saturday on November 30.
Small businesses participating, listed below, are offering shoppers deals throughout the day.
Shoppers are invited to use their Shop Appleton First Passport during the day. Those that receive five stamps are eligible for over $2,500 in prizes including the grand prize of a $500 American Air Lines travel gift card courtesy of the Appleton Airport.
