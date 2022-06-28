APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that happened in May.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the hit-and-run crash happened on May 15 at 1:29 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Jackson Street. They believe the vehicle is a 2002-2009 light-colored Toyota Camry. They are calling it a ‘significant crash’.

The vehicle would have front end damage, both headlights missing, a left side mirror, and a missing hub cap.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, the police department asks you to contact them at 920-832-5500. If you have information but would prefer not to call, please consider visiting the department’s website to report a tip or email them.