APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking for any information involving a string of property damage cases that they believe is from BB Guns being shot from vehicles.

The Appleton Police Department posted on their Facebook that they have handled over 40 damage to property cases involving BB Guns since December 2021. Officials believe that the guns are being shot from a vehicle.

This is reportedly causing a ‘large’ amount of damage and is being done in a short period of time. There was no information if these property damage cases were in a specific area or spread out across the city.

Officials said this type of damage has impacted the entire city and is ‘extremely dangerous behavior’.

Anyone with information is asked to email APDTips@appleton.org or call 920-832-5516.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.