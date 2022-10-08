APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect faces potential various firearm charges after he dropped a loaded stolen handgun in downtown Appleton, allegedly ignored officer commands, and took off running.

According to the Appleton Police Department, the incident happened on a ‘recent weekend’ when officers were monitoring downtown activity near College Avenue and Walnut Street.

When the suspect dropped something on the sidewalk, officers say that they immediately recognized it as a ‘black handgun with an extended magazine’ and allegedly ‘attempted to issue stop commands’ as the man bent down to pick up the perceived handgun.

Phot courtesy of: Appleton Police Department

Phot courtesy of: Appleton Police Department

According to officers, the man allegedly ignored officers’ commands and took off with the handgun. After a brief chase, officers lost visual as he cut through alleyways and parking lots.

Authorities say that the man was eventually found without the handgun attempting to hide in a backyard on West Eighth Street, and brought into custody without incident.

After a search of the area, officers found the alleged discarded handgun under a ‘nearby vehicle parked on South State Street. Officers say that the weapon had 23 rounds total, with one loaded in the chamber.

The Appleton Police Department later discovered that the firearm had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

Today we would like to give a shoutout to the several officers that reacted without hesitation to bring a rapidly evolving, dangerous situation to a quick and safe resolution. Appleton Police Department

Appleton PD brought the suspect to the Outagamie County Jail with requested charges of one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, one count of Resisting an Officer, a Probation Violation, and one count of Possession of Marijuana.

No other information has been released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story if additional details are provided.