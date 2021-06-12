FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton PD help residents out of home during balcony fire, no injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Everyone is okay after a fire on a balcony in Appleton.

The call came in Saturday, June 12 around 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of W. Lawrence St. Neighbors had called in the fire and alerted firefighters and dispatch that there were people inside who they were trying to alert.

When crews arrived, they found the fire on the 2nd-floor balcony and Appleton Police were able to get inside the home before the Fire Department arrived and get the people out. Fire crews brought the fire under control in 10 minutes and it only damaged the outside of the building however there is some water and smoke damage inside.

The fire is currently under investigation and the cause has not been found at this time. No one was injured and the occupants are being helped by neighbors.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to know two ways out of a room in case one is blocked.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Convergence of talent creates unique viewing experience at Island Resort

Sarah Hoffman

Golfers tee off at Island Resort Championship

Kyle Malzhan 6AM Live Shot

Kyle Malzhan 5:00am Live Hit

Luxemburg-Casco opens baseball playoffs with shutout victory