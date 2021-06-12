Appleton PD help residents out of home during balcony fire, no injuries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Everyone is okay after a fire on a balcony in Appleton.

The call came in Saturday, June 12 around 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of W. Lawrence St. Neighbors had called in the fire and alerted firefighters and dispatch that there were people inside who they were trying to alert.

When crews arrived, they found the fire on the 2nd-floor balcony and Appleton Police were able to get inside the home before the Fire Department arrived and get the people out. Fire crews brought the fire under control in 10 minutes and it only damaged the outside of the building however there is some water and smoke damage inside.

The fire is currently under investigation and the cause has not been found at this time. No one was injured and the occupants are being helped by neighbors.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to know two ways out of a room in case one is blocked.