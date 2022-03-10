APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Todd Thomas joined Local 5 to talk about the department’s launch of Project Safe Response, and their hiring of some new officers, one of which used to play for the Green Bay Blizzard.

Thomas discussed how the department’s new Project Safe Response has launched and how people can sign up. The project is for those living with dementia, autism or other cognitive impairments and their caregivers to provide information to first responders when responding to critical calls for service.

The program is completely confidential, and it informs responders how to handle any possible interactions with those in the program. Thomas said that any possible triggers are provided, so officers know what to do and what to avoid.

Those who want to sign up can do so online.

Thomas also mentioned that they are still investigating the shooting incident that happened on West College Avenue. Authorities are still trying to put all the pieces together.

As for hiring new employees, Thomas says they are almost fully staffed. One of the new hires is a former Green Bay Blizzard Player, Mike Turner. He is from the Phoenix area.