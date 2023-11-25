APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating an overnight shooting incident that left one injured during a ‘large physical disturbance’ on West College Avenue on Saturday.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers responded to the disturbance happening in the 500 block of West College Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on November 25.

When officers arrived, a single gunshot was fired by someone in the crowd. After a search of the area, the shooter was not found, however, one victim was discovered. A single shell casing and other items of evidence were reportedly collected from the scene.

After medical aid was provided to the victim, they were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were provided.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Investigator Yule of the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5540.