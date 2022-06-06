APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people on Monday night.

According to a release, officers were sent to the 600 block of West Third Street to a multi-family house around 8:49 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a man and a woman dead. The incident is believed to be confined to the home and there is no current threat to the neighborhood.

Officers say more details will be released in the coming days as the investigation continues.