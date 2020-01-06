Appleton PD: Large police presence resulted in no arrests, no crime occurred

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police say a Sunday evening incident that resulted in a large police presence resulted in no arrests and no crime occurred.

Officials say officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of North Lawe Street for a weapons call at around 5 p.m. An initial report stated that a female was being held against her will at a residence.

Upon arrival, Appleton Police say they attempted to make contact at the address with no response.

A perimeter was maintained and, after several attempts, officers were able to make contact via phone with the alleged suspect who met officers was interviewed.

All parties at the residence, including the alleged victim, were interviewed and it was determined that no crime occurred and no arrests were made in relation to this incident.