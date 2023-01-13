APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Appleton are asking for the public’s help in finding a convicted sex offender who could be headed to the northern part of Wisconsin.

The Appleton Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a convicted sex offender who could be headed to the northern part of Wisconsin. 51-year-old Paul Schmidt is the person that authorities are looking for.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He is described as 5’08” tall and weighs 193 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Schmidt reportedly has an active felony warrant through the WI Department of Corrections for absconding probation. (Absconding means to leave hurriedly and secretly, typically to avoid detecting of or arrest for an unlawful action)

Police say that Schmidt is currently on supervision for two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Schmidt is possibly driving a red 2013 Kia Optima sedan with Wisconsin license plate ARJ5907. Authorities mentioned that Schmidt is possibly headed north. His vehicle was possibly last seen in the Green Bay area.

Officials ask anyone who sees Schmidt or his vehicle to not approach and contact local law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-832-5500. No additional details were provided.