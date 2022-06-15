APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for several recent thefts of items in unlocked vehicles.

According to a release, on June 2, officers responded to the southside of Appleton for a series of vehicle thefts.

After investigating, officers came to the conclusion that the numerous vehicles were unlocked. This allowed the thieves to steal several items, including two firearms.

The victims of the thefts resided in the neighborhoods near South Oneida Street and James Madison Middle School.

Investigators with the Appleton Police Department have completed countless interviews with neighbors and have gathered video footage from all cameras in the area.

Additional thefts occurred in the Greenville area and are believed to be the same suspects from the Appleton incident.

The Appleton Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in these incidents.

If you have any information relating to the thefts in Appleton and Greenville, you are asked to contact Investigator Dustin Yule at the Appleton Police Department. Their number is 920-832-5540.

This investigation is ongoing and Local 5 News will update you when more details are released.