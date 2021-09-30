FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton PD looking to identify driver who ran over officer’s foot while fleeing a traffic stop

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is trying to identify a person who allegedly drove over an officer’s foot while fleeing a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Sept. 29 in the 1400 block of North Alvin Street. The driver of the vehicle (pictured below) drove over an officer’s foot while fleeing from a traffic stop.

  • Photo Courtesy of Appleton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

