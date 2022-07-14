APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Police departments across the country are facing a staffing shortage. However, one local department is looking to be proactive in its approach in finding potential new hires.

“What can we do to attract people to not only join our police department, but join our community,” said Lt. Meghan Cash.

Cash is part of a recently created recruitment team by Appleton police.

“It’s comprised of sworn, and non-sworn personnel here at the police department to allow us to not only see what does the community want, but what do our officers and employees here at the Appleton Police Department see as the best candidate,” added Cash.

As part of that process, the department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for anyone who comes from another police agency here in Wisconsin or out-of-state.

“Just like we see in the private sector, there’s a shortage of workers, so we’re trying to create incentive programs,” Chief Todd Thomas told Local 5.

One of the crucial things Lt. Todd Peters said the team is looking for is to make sure those new officers represent the city.

“This bonus allows us to be more competitive, to attract the best candidate we feel is going to fit our agency,” said Peters.

The department hopes this proactive approach to finding new officers, and others, will pay off in the long term.

“As we think ahead to 10 years and beyond, for retirement rates, and just the age of the department. Right now we also need to consider things that maybe other departments aren’t doing,” said Cash.

As part of that process, Cash said individuals who move on in the process will get to go on ride-alongs with officers and get tours of the department to see if it’s a good fit.

You can find available opportunities for Appleton police online here.

Green Bay police said it is currently offering a relocation stipend for new officers, and added its recruiting process has been successful with qualified candidates. To see what jobs are available with Green Bay police, visit its website.