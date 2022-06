APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Appleton Police Department provided more information on the two people that were found dead on June 6.

According to the Appleton Police Department, the two people that were found dead on West Third Street were a 35-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. The two reportedly shared the home together.

Authorities discovered the two during the evening hours of June 6. Police described the incident as a murder-suicide.

No additional information was provided.