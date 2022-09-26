APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officer Botz with the Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos below.
According to a Facebook post, identifying this individual could assist Officer Botz with a theft investigation that he is working on that occurred on Saturday, September 26 at Appleton East High School.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 or via email at APDTips@appleton.org.
No further details were provided. Local 5 News will update this should any more information become available.