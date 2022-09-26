APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officer Botz with the Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos below.

According to a Facebook post, identifying this individual could assist Officer Botz with a theft investigation that he is working on that occurred on Saturday, September 26 at Appleton East High School.

Appleton Theft Investigation 09/24/2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 or via email at APDTips@appleton.org.

No further details were provided. Local 5 News will update this should any more information become available.