APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Department Lt. Meghan Cash and Sarah Peterson joined Local 5 to talk about the department’s Community Crisis Response Team in the latest Community Update.

According to Cash, the Community Crisis Response Team is for people who are going through a mental health crisis. She also mentioned that the way the department responds to a mental health crisis is different than other incidents.

One reason why this program is needed is that mental health crises are growing, and officers can’t always handle the situations on their own. The help from clinical therapists adds another tool for the situations.

Peterson said that she previously worked the last three years with Outagamie County, but now will be just for the Appleton Police Department. She has been with the department for about a month.

She also discussed her role and that she will go out with the officers in the field. However, Peterson says that the officers are still trying to get used to having her in the office.

There already have been 40 contacts with Peterson.

Cash said that it is great to have her (Peterson) on board. More information about the team can be found here.