APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following some theft complaints at Goodwill’s donation drop-off areas, the Appleton Police Department issued a reminder that donated items are not considered ‘abandoned’.

The Appleton Police Department posted on their Facebook page about some recent complaints of thefts from Goodwill’s donation drop-off areas. Officials wanted to remind residents that items donated to Goodwill are property of the store.

The items are not considered ‘abandoned’, and should not be taken. There were no details on what was taken, or how many exact theft complaints were received. This issue does not appear to be happening only in Appleton, as officials mentioned that other local law enforcement agencies have responded to similar incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the theft incidents is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.