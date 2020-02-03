Appleton PD’s Explorers Post awarded President’s Award during state competition

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department Explorers Post has been awarded the President’s Award at the 2020 Wisconsin Law Enforcement Education Advocates Association State Competition.

Over the weekend, the explorers competed against 40 other explorer programs from across the state.

During the competition, participants were tasked with completing seven different law enforcement-based scenarios.

At the conclusion of the competition, the posts were evaluated and scored based on their performance.

The Appleton Explorers Post took first place in the “Dispatch Operations” scenario receiving the highest score in the history of the competition.

The APD Post took second and third in two of the other categories and were awarded the President’s Award for the highest overall points for the competition.

“We are beyond proud of the hard work and dedication our Explorers Post puts into creating a positive impact on the youth within the Fox Valley and will continue to support this program,” Appleton Police said in a release.

If you are interested in joining the Appleton Police Explorers Program, please contact the Appleton Police Department.