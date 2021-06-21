FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police are searching for a vehicle possibly involved in recent shooting

The vehicle featured above is the suspected vehicle. Photo provided by the Appleton Police Department

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a recent shooting.

On Sunday, June 20, Appleton Police officers responded to the W. Glendale Avenue and N. Summit Street area for reports of a possible drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals in the 1100 block of W. Glendale Avenue that had been struck by gunfire. No one was reported as injured, according to officials.

Through witness interviews, investigators have located a video of a possible suspect vehicle. The Appleton Police Department has also provided a website that individuals can upload videos or photos that they may have of the suspected vehicle in the area of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

