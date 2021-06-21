Appleton Police are searching for a vehicle possibly involved in recent shooting

The vehicle featured above is the suspected vehicle. Photo provided by the Appleton Police Department

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a recent shooting.

On Sunday, June 20, Appleton Police officers responded to the W. Glendale Avenue and N. Summit Street area for reports of a possible drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals in the 1100 block of W. Glendale Avenue that had been struck by gunfire. No one was reported as injured, according to officials.

Through witness interviews, investigators have located a video of a possible suspect vehicle. The Appleton Police Department has also provided a website that individuals can upload videos or photos that they may have of the suspected vehicle in the area of the shooting.