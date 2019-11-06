Appleton Police arrest man following damage to property complaints, vehicle break-ins

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — An Appleton man has been arrested following a series of damage to property complaints and vehicle break-ins.

According to Appleton Police, officers were dispatched to several damage complaints in the downtown area early Wednesday morning.

While investigating, officers say they were sent to the 1800 block of North Erb Street for a man attempting to enter a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man and, after a brief foot pursuit, the man was taken into custody.

The man has been identified as 19-year-old Jason Jordan.

He is currently being held on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting, and two counts of Bail Jumping.

Damage occurred in the 900 block of North State, West Spring, West Winnebago, and North Atlantic Streets.

Appleton Police say anyone with information regarding the case should contact them at 920-832-5500.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say more charges may be added.