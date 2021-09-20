FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police arrest man following investigations of sexual assault of a child

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Investigators with the Appleton Police Department arrested a man from De Pere due to an extensive sexual assault investigation.

Gregory Sawyer was arrested on Friday, September 17, and confined to Calumet County Jail.

The 52-year-old faces one count of Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a child. Officials explain that this arrest came following an alleged victim of Sawyer came forward with what is described as “decades-old allegations.” The main purpose Appleton PD released information regarding the De Pere man’s arrest is due to him being an educator and thus having close connections with children in the community.

At this time the investigation into these sexual assault claims is still ongoing, which officers explain involves numerous jurisdictions. No additional victims have been identified at this time.

No additional details were released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new information is made public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

