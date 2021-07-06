FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police arrest man who allegedly held woman against her will, assaulted her

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department arrested and charged a man with false imprisonment and battery charges.

The Appleton Police Department says, on July 5 around 4:00 a.m., authorities received a report of a female that was being held against her will and was physically assaulted. The location of the incident was at the 1200 block of West Lorain Street.

When authorities arrived they entered the residence and found a male and female inside the home. The male, 43-year-old Curtis Meyer, was taken into custody for false imprisonment and battery charges.

The female was reportedly transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are still trying to figure out the nature of the relationship between the two parties.

There will be information released at a later date, Local 5 will update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game