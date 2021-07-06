Appleton Police arrest man who allegedly held woman against her will, assaulted her

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department arrested and charged a man with false imprisonment and battery charges.

The Appleton Police Department says, on July 5 around 4:00 a.m., authorities received a report of a female that was being held against her will and was physically assaulted. The location of the incident was at the 1200 block of West Lorain Street.

When authorities arrived they entered the residence and found a male and female inside the home. The male, 43-year-old Curtis Meyer, was taken into custody for false imprisonment and battery charges.

The female was reportedly transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are still trying to figure out the nature of the relationship between the two parties.

There will be information released at a later date, Local 5 will update this story.