Appleton Police arrest Milwaukee man for two counts of human trafficking

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police have arrested a Milwaukee man for human trafficking and trafficking a child on Tuesday.

Officials say that at 3:30 p.m., 35-year-old Theodore Givings was taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail.

Appleton Police say they’ve been investigating Givings for a significant period of time.

Investigators reportedly established enough probable cause on Tuesday to take Givings into custody for attempting to lure away a “juvenile runaway into the world of Human Trafficking.”

Police say the second charge of trafficking is for an investigation involving an adult in the Fox Valley Area.

Authorities say the case is ongoing and will require additional follow up.

Appleton Police say that if you know someone you believe is being trafficked to contact local law enforcement.