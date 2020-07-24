Appleton Police ask for public’s help locating man who struck police cars and fled

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Police Department is looking for a man who they say struck three occupied police vehicles while avoiding arrest Thursday.

According to police, at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Appleton’s south side, officers attempted to take 26-year-old Connor J. Hesson of Appleton into custody on a Felony Escape Warrant.

Police say that when they tried to stop Hesson, he drove away at a “high rate of speed,” and intentionally struck three different occupied police vehicles head-on.

Courtesy: Appleton Police

Officers in those vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

One vehicle contained a police K9, who police say appears to be unharmed.

Police say all three vehicles sustained “substantial damage.”

Officers chose to end there pursuit for the safety of the community, and the vehicle continued in “poor condition” onto Highway 441 SB, driving errartically.

The damage vehicle was later located by police and has been impounded.

Courtesy: Appleton Police

Police used a K9 and a drone in an attempt to locate Hesson, but were not able to do so.

He’s wanted on several charges, including Felony Eluding Causing Injury, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting, Misdemeanor Bailjumping, Felony Bailjumping, Hit and Run to an Attended Auto and a Felony Escape warrant.

Police ask that anyone who knows of Hesson’s whereabouts contact Sgt. Haney of the Special Investigation’s Unit of the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

Hesson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is advised to not approach him, but to contact law enforcement.