Appleton police ask residents to report any property damage after shooting incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking residents in the area of the 400 to 600 block of North Linwood Avenue to contact police if they notice any suspicious damage to their property.

According to Appleton Police Department at around 3 a.m., on Saturday, police received a call from a citizen who was driving in the area of the 400 block of North Linwood Avenue when they noticed a motorcycle on its side in the roadway with no driver around.

After making police aware of the unaccompanied motorcycle the caller is said to have returned to their vehicle and began pulling away when there were numerous gunshots in the area that had also struck their vehicle. The citizen is said to then have sped away.

Officials say Appleton and a Grand Chute Police Officers were in the area at the time of the incident and reported having heard the gunfire as well as witnessed the victim fleeing from the gunfire.

Authorities say when officers arrived at the incident they discovered that the motorcycle that had been in the road appeared to have been moved into some bushes, in an attempt to hide it.

Officers report finding a man in the area who had a firearm on him and had also admitted to be the operator of the motorcycle.

Officers say the man was taken into custody where he admitted to firing his weapon.

Police share that there does not appear to be any prior relationship between the citizen who stopped to check on the motorcycle in the road and the suspect. At this time police say they are attempting to determine a motive for the incident.

Officers say numerous casings where found in the area and one other parked vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Residents in the area of the 400-600 block of North Linwood Avenue are being asked to contact Appleton Police Department if they notice any suspicious damage to their property.

Law enforcement report that if more information becomes available it will be released on Monday.

