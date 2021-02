APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Badger Avenue due to a crash.

The Appleton Police Department posted on their Facebook saying the accident is in the 1100 Block of N. Badger Avenue.

Both the North and South lanes are closed for Badger Aveune.

There is no information on the cause of the crash or how long it should take before the area does not need to be avoided.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.