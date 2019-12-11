Appleton Police asking for public’s help in a hit-and-run investigation

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle potentially connected to a hit-and-run investigation.

In the images below, a black SUV is shown along with two silver and flower items that were recovered at the scene. Officers believe the items to be part of a license plate frame.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appleton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 920-832-5500.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may use the “REPORT” feature on the APD’s phone app. The app is available for free.