APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who was allegedly involved in a recent armed robbery.

According to a release, Police say they have released a video and images related to an incident on June 12 in the 2800 block of East Newberry Street as a way to gather crucial information.

The video and images provide valuable visual evidence that could potentially help identify the suspect responsible for the armed robbery.

Courtesy of the Appleton Police Department courtesy of the Appleton Police Department

Police are urging the community to carefully observe the suspect’s clothing, mannerisms, and movements in the video as they could help identify the individual.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Appleton Police depart and Sargent Kuether.