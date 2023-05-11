APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking community members to participate in a new community engagement survey that will help them better understand the needs in the community.

According to a release, the survey will also ensure the department’s services align with the community’s expectations.

Input from residents, business owners, and visitors is invaluable in shaping the future of the police department and building a safer and more inclusive community for all.

The online survey covers various topics that are crucial for understanding community dynamics, such as community safety, crime prevention, policing strategies, and effectiveness.

In addition, the Appleton Police Department is hoping to continue to build trust and improve community relations.

“We believe that by actively listening to the thoughts and experiences of community members, we can create meaningful change and enhance our services to meet the expectations of our community,” said Chief Polly Olson.

Officers say the survey will be open from now until the beginning of June. “We encourage everyone in the community to participate,” said the Appleton Police Department.

To take the survey, click here. The survey is completely anonymous, providing residents with a safe and open platform to share all thoughts and suggestions.

“The contribution will play a pivotal role in guiding us toward a future where our police department can foster trust and work collaboratively to create positive change in northeast Wisconsin,” concluded the department.