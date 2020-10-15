FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police assist out-of-state agency in taking multiple people into custody

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they assisted another agency in taken multiple people into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., Appleton Police notified the community that they were responding to an incident on Calumet Street.

According to Appleton Police Department, their special weapons and tactical team executed a planned operation to take multiple people into custody.

Appleton SWAT officers assisted detectives from another state in arresting the suspects in the 1500 block of East Calumet Street.

“Based on the violent crime that occurred in the other agency’s jurisdiction, SWAT personnel were used to safely take the suspects into custody,” Appleton Police say. “No local charges will be referred as a result of the operation and no danger to the public exists.”

No other information is available at this time.

