Appleton Police Assistant Chief announces retirement

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Assistant Chief Larry Potter’s last workday is Wednesday, May 12.

According to the Appleton Police Department, Potter’s last day is Wednesday and he has been with the Appleton Police Department since Dec. 26, 1991. Potter was hired as an officer in 1991.

When asked about his memories and accomplishments Potter shared:

“The college-age me almost did not apply at APD, its selective criteria a mystery to students at the time. The retiring me now admires the obvious attributes at the center of the selection process: selflessness, maturity, self-awareness, emotional intelligence, a sense of confident humility. The resulting culture, developed over decades, demands – and protects – a high standard of professionalism that is as high as any and should not be taken for granted. The result? To name a few, a progressive and innovative agency that created and housed the city’s first diversity coordinator position, had the foresight to have body cams a decade before the nation demanded them, produced a 90+% confidence rating in the most recent empirical citizen survey, made root cause problem solving and merit-based assignments the norm long ago, and consistently has ample candidate pools in a time when much of the profession struggles to attract qualified applicants. It is all related. While no organization can ever be perfect, the people at APD continually push each other to try and get there. I am thankful I applied and was allowed to help carry the torch for a period of time, being proud to wear the patch every day and blessed to work with great people whose collective talents are something to behold. I would do it all over again.” Appleton Police Assistant Chief Larry Potter

The Appleton Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas will be on Local 5 tomorrow and will introduce the new Assistant Chief.