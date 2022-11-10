GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas stopped by Local 5 News on Thursday to talk about the Community Crisis Response Team, the two-year Pilot Program, and the Traffic Safety Unit on this week’s Community Update.

Chief Thomas talked about the Appleton Police Department’s Coordinated Community Response Team, and how it helps the Department respond to calls for service for people who are in a mental health crisis.

“There was a tremendous need even before the pandemic, and it’s even more important now after the pandemic as we continue to see community members struggle with mental health,” explained Chief Thomas. “It’s a partnership that we’ve worked on for several years. It was initiated in January, so we are one year into a two-year Pilot Program.”

Since the beginning of the program, Chief Thomas explains that he has seen a decrease in the number of calls for people experiencing a crisis, as well as a decrease in the number of people that they have had to put on ’emergency holds.’

Chief Thomas accredits the decrease to having the right people get to an emergency at the right time.

The plan is to expand the program and to use the Pilot to learn from it and make adjustments going forward.