Appleton Police Chief discusses Community Survey results and thefts from vehicles in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the latest Community Survey results and why the department is seeing an increase in thefts from vehicles in the community.

The chief mentioned the high approval rates that the department saw from the survey responses. Many in the Appleton community believe that the department is trustworthy and do a good job of keeping communities safe.

Chief Thomas also mentioned that the department continues to see drug abuse as the top issue within the city. However, the chief said that there has been a recent increase in thefts from vehicles and gave tips on how residents can avoid becoming victims.

