GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas stopped by Local 5 News for Thursday’s Community Update to talk about his upcoming retirement and his proudest accomplishments.

Chief Thomas first touched on his decision to retire, “Age has something to do with it,” Chief Thomas joked. “It’s because it is the best time for the department. We’ve had a succession plan that we’ve been working on for years.”

“I’m a firm believer that you should turn the department over to the next Chief with some momentum going forward,” stated Chief Thomas.

The Appleton Police Chief was also quick to praise others for the success of the department, “All of [our recent accomplishments] have been driven by our employees, and I said when I got sworn in, ‘that the best ideas always come from those on the front lines’ and I try to adhere to that.”

“It’s people, not equipment or processes or programs. When it comes to law enforcement, it’s about hiring the right people with huge hearts that are passionate about being compassionate and serving others, and I think we’ve done that.”

Chief Thomas also discusses his successor, Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will serve as Appleton’s first female police chief, beginning on January 4, 2023.

“The city will be in much better hands. People that know Polly are very happy because they know what they are getting. [She’s] just a really intelligent, innovative, and creative thinker. She’s going to do an outstanding job.”