Appleton Police Chief discusses new training program and enforcing Emergency Order #3

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about how his department will be enforcing the new Emergency Order and the department’s new program ‘Training Tuesdays’.

Chief Thomas mentioned how his department plans to enforce Emergency Order #3 that went into effect Thursday morning at 8:00 am. The chief mentioned that there will be fines involved but hopes that it won’t be necessary.

‘Training Tuesdays’ is a program that the department has to help educate their community members on what to do when stopped by an officer or police authority. The department also encourages the community to ask questions about the content the program presents.

