APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson has issued a statement after the community was struck with a tragic homicide on Christmas Eve, leaving a 22-year-old dead.

In the letter, Olson addresses the situation and sends her thoughts and condolences to Elijah Dodson’s family and friends. Dodson was identified as the 22-year-old man who died on Christmas Eve from a gunshot wound.

“As your Police Chief, I want to assure you that we are diligently investigating this matter and working to provide support to all affected,” stated Olson. “The safety and well-being of our community members are of paramount importance to us.”

Olson continued to say while the incident has undoubtedly shaken the Appleton community, she wants to assure residents that the Appleton Police Department is fully committed to addressing violent crime with the utmost diligence and professionalism.

Officers have not been able to find or identify the suspect in connection to the Christmas Eve shooting on Walnut Street. Still, Olson assures that the Appleton Police Department is working tirelessly to gather information, analyze evidence, and identify any leads that may lead to the suspect responsible for the tragic incident.

“We will identify the individual responsible for this crime, and they will be held accountable for their actions,” said Olson. “We understand the concerns that such incidents raise among our residents, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to bring a swift resolution to this case.”

As a result of the homicide, Olson says that the police department will be increasing patrols in the downtown area to provide an extra layer of security and reassurance for community members.

“Your safety is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with local businesses, community organizations, and residents to foster a collaborative approach to maintaining a secure environment,” added Olson.

While police continue searching for a suspect, the Appleton Police Department is asking anyone with information on the deadly shooting to come forward and contact investigators at (920) 832-5500.

Additionally, Olson stated that any resident with questions or concerns can reach out to the department as the agency strives to create a safer and more security for everyone.

“I understand the fear and concern that can arise from such incidents, and I want to assure you that we are here for you,” explained Olson. “We will continue to keep the community informed on any developments in this investigation while respecting the integrity of the ongoing process.”