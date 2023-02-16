GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson stopped by the Local 5 studio Thursday morning for a community update.

On the show, Chief Olson talked about a variety of topics including the fallen Milwaukee police officer, the person of interest in an Appleton shooting, an uptick in mailboxes being robbed, and the second annual Women in Public Safety event.

Chief Olson stressed that whenever an officer is killed in the line of duty, especially an in-state officer, the situation is always tough.

She continues to say the Appleton Police Department has its own policies and procedures in place for if one of its officers were to lose their life. This includes officers filling out line-of-duty death packets which help the department in the funeral planning process.

In regards to the person of interest involved in the Briarcliff Drive shooting that left a victim dead, the suspect in the case is still reportedly recovering from injuries in a Milwaukee hospital. There are no updates on the case other than the police are not looking for any other suspects.

Chief Olson mentioned that the department is seeing an increase in the theft of mail from mailboxes. She says thieves are after personal information and potentially checks.

Chief Olson also said people can help protect themselves from theft by not leaving mail out overnight, taking checks directly to the post office, and when going on vacation, have someone else pick up their mail for when they return.

The second annual Women in Public Safety event is coming up on March 8. The event is for women ages 15-20 that have an interest in working in public safety and Chief Olson says, “there’s going to be a lot of fun things planned for the day.”

For more information on the Women in Public Safety event click here.