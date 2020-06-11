FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police Chief seeking out input from community in new advisory board

(WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas spoke with WFRV Local 5 Thursday morning about The Police Chief’s Community Advisory Board to provide a forum for community members on law enforcement practices.

Chief Thomas says that, in the past, community boards have come together to assist the department in discussing a policy or a strategic plan.

“We haven’t had one that’s standard and ongoing of the same group of community members involved and advising the chief on policy decisions and procedures and being a sounding board for the chief,” Chief Thomas explained.

He went on to say that the department is still working on some of the details and will soon release information seeking volunteer members from the community.

“We’re going to look for people from across the community, not just the people that we normally hear, the normal stakeholders. We want citizens, some of these young people that have been involved in the protests that have a strong voice and a lot to say. I want them on my advisory board so that I can bounce ideas off of them and get a better feel for what the community wants.”

WFRV Local 5 will provide more details on the advisory board as they become available.

