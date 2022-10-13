GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 in the studio for Thursday morning’s community update.

On the show, Chief Thomas discussed a recent Marquette Law School poll on crime and safety concerns, and he talks about how these issues are important to many people.

When asked if Appleton has seen an increase in crime, Chief Thomas said, “Unfortunately we’ve seen an increase in some of our more violent crimes. In the last two years, we’ve seen an uptick in aggravated assaults, and weapons offenses.”

Chief Thomas states that the department is putting strategies in place to help fight the increase in crime and also mentions the importance of putting a focus on mental health issues.

“Educate yourself on what’s going on in your community, stay involved with your local law enforcement, if you see something call us, and then educate yourself on the election, I think elections have consequences,” said Chief Thomas.