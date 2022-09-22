GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 News Thursday morning for a community update.

On the show, Chief Thomas discussed safety measures that will be utilized during Appleton’s Octoberfest, as well as his successor when he retires in January.

The organizers of Octoberfest expect about 200,000 attendees, and with that many people, safety is the department’s number one priority. Chief Thomas says it takes a lot of planning and working with organizers to make sure people are safe during and after the event.

The best safety advice the Police Chief can give is to plan ahead, and to use ride shares or designated drivers.

Chief Thomas also discussed the transition that is taking place between himself and his successor, Polly Olson.

He explains that she is sitting down with all 140 employees and just having a conversation about anything and everything.