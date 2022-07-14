APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including the upcoming Badges and Bobbers Event and hiring new employees.

Thomas said over 150 kids would be at this year’s Badges and Bobbers Event. This event allows kids to fish with officers from multiple agencies in the area. He also mentioned that the officers love doing it and the kids enjoy it.

Registration for the event did fill up quickly, according to Thomas. It starts on July 16 at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Events like these are designed to teach kids about different activities and build relationships with the community.

When hiring new employees, Thomas said that the department is looking to be aggressive and target good candidates. Thomas said that a new incentive program and having a recruiting team will help bring in qualified candidates.

The new incentive program includes a $5,000 signing bonus for lateral police officers. Thomas said that lateral officers save the department money because of the fact that minimal training is required.