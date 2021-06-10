Appleton Police Chief talks fallen K9, new recruits in latest Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 to talk about the upcoming Juneteenth celebration and the sudden passing of Waskos, the K9.

Chief Thomas talked about the Juneteenth event happening on June 13. Thomas said the celebration is a huge event and the street will be blocked off. The event is free and will have multiple activities for those who attend including a petting zoo, 80 different acts, Soul Child performance and many more.

The sudden passing of Waskos was saddening for the community and Appleton Police Department. Chief Thomas describes Waskos as a ‘hairy, scary-looking teddy bear.’ Waskos was one of the hardest working dogs in the department, according to Chief Thomas.

Chief Thomas also praised numerous achievements of Waskos including:

600 drug searches

60 fugitive tracks

300 arrests

During all of the events Waskos never had a biting incident.

Chief Thomas will look to replace Waskos as Sergeant Rohm is willing to handle another dog. Chief Thomas also mentioned that he is a big proponent of K9s and he wishes he had more.

Along with a future new K9, Appleton Police are always looking for new people to join the force. Chief Thomas stated they are in the process of hiring two new officers, one in the state and another that is out of the state.