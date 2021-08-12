Appleton Police Chief talks increased traffic enforcement near College Ave in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics including virtual reality training and the aggressive enforcement on College Avenue in the latest Community Update.

Virtual reality training is a tool that Thomas says has advanced rapidly in recent years. The modules put officers in unique positions that help them learn how to deal with certain situations. The training helps build empathy and puts the officers in the other person’s shoes.

Thomas also talked about the incident where an Appleton Police officer was attacked and suffered minor stab wounds. According to Thomas, the video of the incident is being used as a training tool. The incident also stressed how important training is, both mental and physical.

Traffic on College Avenue has been an issue for decades according to Thomas. With more and more foot traffic in the area, authorities are working on keeping bikes, skateboards and scooters off the sidewalk. The Appleton Police Department is working on increasing traffic enforcement in that area.

Thomas also says if anyone gets a warning instead of a ticket, it is probably their lucky day.

“If you get a warning for a traffic violation downtown, you should probably buy a lottery ticket. We are really trying to become aggressive in our enforcement,” says Thomas.