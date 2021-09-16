FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police Chief talks mental health response in latest Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas, along with Sarah Bassing-Sutton from N.E.W. Mental Health Connection, joined Local 5 to discuss mental health in the latest Community Update.

Thomas says Appleton has a new team called the Community Response Team. It brings a social worker into the police department to help with situations involving mental health. Thomas also mentioned that mental health situations have accelerated in the past year and a half.

Law enforcement will reportedly partner with a social worker and head to incidents together. Thomas talked about how in some instances the social worker can take the lead as opposed to the officer.

It was even mentioned that possibly in the future, law enforcement officers aren’t responding to these incidents but rather mental health professionals.

Bassing-Sutton said that the community came together to help make this happen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Motor City Kitties

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21 - What happened in Jacksonville

Locker Room: Keys to the Game - Week Two vs Lions