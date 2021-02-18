Appleton Police Chief talks new community resource unit in latest Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 to talk about the new community resource unit as well as other topics in the latest Community Update.

A new community resource unit has three specialty assignments for the officers. The three assignments are:

Behavioral Health Officer

Community Liaison Officer

Victims Service Officer

“The three of these officers have a speciality, but work together as a unit,” says Chief Thomas.

Thomas also says, that they are excited about the new unit, and the new unit will be more impactful overall.

Sergeant Chris Biese is the new Community Liaison officer, and joined Chief Thomas on Local 5.

“The role is really diversified in what I do, in one minute I could be talking to a landlord regarding a problematic tenant, and the next I could be working with the inspections department regarding a traffic problem,” says Sergeant Biese

Sergeant Biese also mentions that nuisance complaints can come from a multitude of different forms ranging from an alderperson to a community member.

A community healing event is being held at Appleton Alliance Church on Feb. 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in wake of the deadly shooting at the Fox River Mall. Registration for this event is required.

Chief Thomas also wanted to give a ‘congrats’ to Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith for his retirement announcement.

“Congratulations to him, 33 years that is a long time to serve in this profession. I know he has seen a lot, been through a lot and earned his retirement. Well done Smith,” says Chief Thomas.