Appleton Police citing kids for doing good this summer

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Kids being nice, watch out!

The Appleton Police Department are gearing up to issue “doing good citations” to kids that have been “caught being nice.”

Officers, thanks to a partnership with Crazy Sweet, will hand out these citations which are eligible for one free ice cream cone at Crazy Sweet in downtown Appleton.

Examples of “doing good” including wearing a helmet while biking or helping a fellow citizen.

Periodically, officers will help scoop the ice cream at Crazy Sweet throughout the summer.

This program is aimed at engagement and education with the youth in the community. It allows officers the chance to interact with kids and build positive relationships.