Appleton Police dealing with ‘unknown situation’, possible weapon involved

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is currently dealing with an unknown situation that is possibly involving a weapon and is asking the public to avoid the area.

According to the Appleton Police Department, there is an active police presence in the 300 block of East North Street.

Authorities are asking residents to use a different route if traveling in the area.

Local 5 has a reporter on the scene, and authorities have entered a house.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.