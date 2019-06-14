Appleton Police debut Kids, Cops and Cones program

APPLETON, WI: The Appleton Police Department is partnering with Crazy Sweet to debut Kids, Cops and Cones, a new program aimed to connect kids with law enforcement.

Appleton Officers will get a​​​​​​​ book of “doing good citations” that they will be ab​​​​​​​le to issue to kids that have been “caught being​​​​​​​ nice!”

The citation is then eligible for one free ice cream cone at Crazy Sweet located in downtown Appleton.

Examples of being nice are wearing your bike helmet or helping a fellow citizen.

In addition to the citations, officers will help scoop ice cream at the store periodically throughout the summer.

Engagement and education with the youth in the comm​​​​​​​unity has always been a priority for the department.

Programs​​​​​​​ like this allow Appleton police the opportunity to interact with ​​​​​​​kids during the summer and to build positive ​​​​​​​relationships.