Appleton Police Department approved to implement Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras in vehicles

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton’s Octoberfest Grant Committee has approved a proposal that allows the Appleton Police Department to purchase and install Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras within their squad cars.

According to the Appleton Police Department, the implementation of ALRP cameras in their vehicles will give officers the ability to read license plates in a variety of conditions and at high speeds.

Police say that the data gathered by the ALRP cameras will also have the capabilities of alerting officers if any of the scanned plates are wanted for a particular crime which can help police develop a strategic plan for how to move forward with a case.

Appleton Police Department adds that this technology can also help eliminate any implicit bias by having the system look for data such as license plate numbers, makes, models, vehicle color, and other features rather than police trying to pinpoint individuals.

Latest Stories