Appleton Police Department asks for help in identifying man in photo

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying the man in the photo above.

On Saturday morning Appleton Police Department took to Facebook to ask for any information regarding the individual in the photo.

Police say identifying the man could assist Appleton Police officer, Officer Rudebeck, with a theft investigation at a local Walmart that took place on Tuesday.

If you have any information about this investigation call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 or visit the Department’s website.